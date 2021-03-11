Analyzing The Price Action In Colonnade Acquisition Stock Today

Colonnade Acquisition's Stock Price And Volume Action

Colonnade Acquisition (NYSE:CLA) is currently up 7.72% to a price of $10.76. The stock's volume is currently 470.08 thousand, which is roughly 32.84% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.43 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Colonnade Acquisition shares are trading higher after Craig-Hallum initiated coverage with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $25 per share.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $13.34 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $17.73 and as low as $9.54.

