Why Is It Moving? Looking At MoneyGram's Price Action Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 10, 2021 9:53 am
MoneyGram's Stock Price And Volume Action

MoneyGram's (NASDAQ:MGI) stock has been rising Wednesday, up 8.4% to a price of $7.67. The stock's current volume for the day is 1.58 million, which is approximately 38.73% of its previous 30-day average volume of 4.08 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: MoneyGram International shares are trading higher after Binance P2P added MoneyGram to the list of available payment methods for buying and selling crypto.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of MoneyGram's stock was $7.32 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $11.7 and a low of $1.15 in the past 52 weeks.

