Analyzing The Price Action In Surface Oncology Stock Today

Surface Oncology's Stock Price And Volume Action

Surface Oncology's (NASDAQ:SURF) stock has been rising Tuesday, up 11.68% to a price of $8.18. The stock's current volume for the day is 591.62 thousand, which is approximately 45.72% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.29 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Surface Oncology shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 EPS results up from last year.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $10.42 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $14.4 and fallen to a low of $1.38.

