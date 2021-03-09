Why Xeris Pharmaceuticals Is Trading Lower Today

Xeris Pharmaceuticals's Stock Price And Volume Action

Xeris Pharmaceuticals's (NASDAQ:XERS) stock has been falling Tuesday, down 9.12% to a price of $4.39. The stock's current volume for the day is 313.44 thousand, which is approximately 11.15% of its previous 30-day average volume of 2.81 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Xeris Pharmaceuticals shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $5.7 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $7.94 and as low as $1.42.

