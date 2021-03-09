Analyzing The Price Action In Shift Technologies Stock Today

The Price And Volume Action In Shift Technologies's Stock Today

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) is currently up 11.06% to a price of $8.16. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 480.75 thousand, about 25.61% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.88 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Shift Technologies shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued Q1 & FY21 sales guidance above estimates.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $8.85 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $12.34 and as low as $6.4.

