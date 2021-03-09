fbpx
QQQ
+ 9.44
290.50
+ 3.15%
DIA
+ 1.64
316.62
+ 0.52%
SPY
+ 5.38
376.34
+ 1.41%
TLT
+ 1.87
135.96
+ 1.36%
GLD
+ 3.64
153.86
+ 2.31%

Analyzing The Price Action In NexImmune Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 9, 2021 9:52 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Analyzing The Price Action In NexImmune Stock Today

NexImmune's Stock Price And Volume Action

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) is currently up 9.06% to a price of $20.68. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 1.55 thousand, about 0.41% of its recent 30-day volume average of 378.65 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Nexlmmune shares are trading higher after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $35 per share.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $23.3 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $28.0 and fallen to a low of $17.06.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

64 Biggest Movers From Friday

Gainers read more