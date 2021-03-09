Analyzing The Price Action In NexImmune Stock Today

NexImmune's Stock Price And Volume Action

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) is currently up 9.06% to a price of $20.68. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 1.55 thousand, about 0.41% of its recent 30-day volume average of 378.65 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Nexlmmune shares are trading higher after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $35 per share.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $23.3 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $28.0 and fallen to a low of $17.06.

