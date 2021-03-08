fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.66
308.02
+ 0.21%
DIA
+ 3.64
311.54
+ 1.15%
SPY
+ 3.19
380.37
+ 0.83%
TLT
-0.27
139.18
-0.19%
GLD
-1.04
160.16
-0.65%

Why Is It Moving? Looking At McAfee's Price Action Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 8, 2021 10:24 am
Why Is It Moving? Looking At McAfee's Price Action Today

The Price And Volume Action In McAfee's Stock Today

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) is currently up 9.72% to a price of $23.8. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 528.71 thousand, about 57.41% of its recent 30-day volume average of 921.01 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: McAfee shares are trading higher after the company sold its enterprise business to Symphony Technology Group for $4 billion.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $19.34 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $22.36 and as low as $14.8.

