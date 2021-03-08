Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why AnaptysBio's Stock is Trading Lower Today

AnaptysBio's Stock Price And Volume Action

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) is currently down 35.82% to a price of $19.5. The stock's current volume for the day is 1.08 million, which is approximately 268.55% of its previous 30-day average volume of 401.84 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: AnaptysBio shares are trading lower after the company's phase 2 trial for treatment of palmoplantar pustulosis did not meet its primary endpoint.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $26.41 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $35.85 and as low as $12.06.

