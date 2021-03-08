fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.12
308.56
+ 0.04%
DIA
+ 3.38
311.80
+ 1.07%
SPY
+ 2.68
380.89
+ 0.7%
TLT
-0.17
139.08
-0.12%
GLD
-0.94
160.06
-0.59%

Why Second Sight Medical Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 8, 2021 10:20 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Second Sight Medical Is Trading Higher Today

Second Sight Medical's Stock Price And Volume Action

Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) is currently up 148.87% to a price of $9.38. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 74.08 million, about 270.31% of its recent 30-day volume average of 27.41 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Second Sight Medical Products shares are trading higher in continued momentum from Friday after the company reported FDA approval for its Argus 2s Rentinal Prosthesis Systems.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $2.19 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $9.89 and as low as $0.69.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Second Sight Medical's Stock is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In Second Sight Medical's Stock Today Second Sight Medical's (NASDAQ:EYES) stock has been rising Friday, up 90.9% to a price of $2.77. Friday the stock has been traded at a volume of 80.33 million, about 3789.51% of its recent 30-day volume average of 2.12 million. read more

Second Sight Medical Products Shares Halted On Circuit Breaker To Upside; Up 81%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

Second Sight Medical Products Rallies After FDA Approval: Technical Levels To Watch

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ: EYES) shares caught fire in Friday’s trading session after the company received FDA approval < read more