Analyzing The Price Action In Net Element Stock Today

Net Element's Stock Price And Volume Action

Net Element's (NASDAQ:NETE) stock has been rising Monday, up 30.93% to a price of $10.7. The stock's current volume for the day is 507.83 thousand, which is approximately 72.17% of its previous 30-day average volume of 703.63 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Net Element shares are trading higher after Mullen Technologies announced a strategic partnership with NexTech Batteries as an EV battery supplier and key partner for battery development and technologies. NOTE: Mullen and Net Element previously announced a definitive agreement to merge.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Net Element's stock was $13.08 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $20.08 and a low of $1.47 in the past 52 weeks.

