fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.32
307.36
+ 0.43%
DIA
+ 3.96
311.22
+ 1.26%
SPY
+ 3.75
379.82
+ 0.98%

Analyzing The Price Action In Net Element Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 8, 2021 10:07 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Analyzing The Price Action In Net Element Stock Today

Net Element's Stock Price And Volume Action

Net Element's (NASDAQ:NETE) stock has been rising Monday, up 30.93% to a price of $10.7. The stock's current volume for the day is 507.83 thousand, which is approximately 72.17% of its previous 30-day average volume of 703.63 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Net Element shares are trading higher after Mullen Technologies announced a strategic partnership with NexTech Batteries as an EV battery supplier and key partner for battery development and technologies. NOTE: Mullen and Net Element previously announced a definitive agreement to merge.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Net Element's stock was $13.08 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $20.08 and a low of $1.47 in the past 52 weeks.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

40 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANCN) shares rose 119.2% to $7.32 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 18% on Friday. read more

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

80 Biggest Movers From Friday

Gainers Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) shares surged 94.4% to close at $7.23 on Friday following Bloomberg report Apple is working on magnetic battery pack. Energous was not mentioned in the report. read more