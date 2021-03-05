fbpx
QQQ
-4.68
308.78
-1.54%
DIA
-0.74
310.39
-0.24%
SPY
-2.54
379.26
-0.67%

Why XTL Biopharmaceuticals's Stock is Up During Today's Session

byBenzinga Insights
March 5, 2021 10:32 am
XTL Biopharmaceuticals's Stock Price And Volume Action

XTL Biopharmaceuticals's (NASDAQ:XTLB) stock has been rising Friday, up 37.71% to a price of $4.35. Friday the stock has been traded at a volume of 8.76 million, about 36933.29% of its recent 30-day volume average of 23.72 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: XTL Biopharmaceuticals shares are trading higher. Not seeing any company-specific news to justify the price action.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of XTL Biopharmaceuticals's stock was $3.37 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $4.17 and a low of $0.62 in the past 52 weeks.

