QQQ
-5.73
309.83
-1.88%
DIA
-1.49
311.14
-0.48%
SPY
-3.58
380.30
-0.95%
TLT
+ 0.44
138.20
+ 0.32%
GLD
-0.14
159.21
-0.09%

Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Paycom Software's Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 5, 2021 10:31 am
The Price And Volume Action In Paycom Software's Stock Today

Paycom Software's (NYSE:PAYC) stock is trading up 2.61% to a price of $362.75. Friday the stock has been traded at a volume of 156.49 thousand, about 34.78% of its recent 30-day volume average of 449.90 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Paycom Software shares are trading higher after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and announced a price target of $470 per share.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $411.52 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $471.08 and fallen to a low of $163.42.

