Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Paycom Software's Stock Today

The Price And Volume Action In Paycom Software's Stock Today

Paycom Software's (NYSE:PAYC) stock is trading up 2.61% to a price of $362.75. Friday the stock has been traded at a volume of 156.49 thousand, about 34.78% of its recent 30-day volume average of 449.90 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Paycom Software shares are trading higher after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and announced a price target of $470 per share.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $411.52 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $471.08 and fallen to a low of $163.42.

