Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Cisco Systems's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 5, 2021 10:31 am
The Price And Volume Action In Cisco Systems's Stock Today

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is currently up 4.21% to a price of $46.41. The stock's current volume for the day is 6.59 million, which is approximately 32.67% of its previous 30-day average volume of 20.16 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Cisco Systems shares are trading higher after JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and announced a price target of $55 per share.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $45.56 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $49.34 and fallen to a low of $32.4.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

