Why GSX Techedu's Stock is Up During Today's Session

byBenzinga Insights
March 5, 2021 10:29 am
The Price And Volume Action In GSX Techedu's Stock Today

GSX Techedu's (NYSE:GSX) stock has been rising Friday, up 3.95% to a price of $86.2. The stock's volume is currently 5.50 million, which is roughly 67.33% of its recent 30-day volume average of 8.17 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: GSX Techedu shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $79.86 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $149.05 and fallen to a low of $27.06.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

