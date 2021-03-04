fbpx
Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Splunk's Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 4, 2021 10:33 am
Splunk's Stock Price And Volume Action

Splunk's (NASDAQ:SPLK) stock is trading up 2.35% to a price of $145.75. The stock's current volume for the day is 1.75 million, which is approximately 80.44% of its previous 30-day average volume of 2.17 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Splunk shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and Sales results.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $167.27 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $225.89 and fallen to a low of $93.92.

