Why Burlington Stores Is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In Burlington Stores's Stock Today

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) is currently up 13.6% to a price of $286.25. The stock's current volume for the day is 644.38 thousand, which is approximately 140.99% of its previous 30-day average volume of 457.03 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Burlington Stores shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $256.91 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $272.66 and as low as $105.67.

