fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.68
308.48
+ 0.22%
DIA
+ 0.27
312.70
+ 0.09%
SPY
+ 0.33
381.07
+ 0.09%

Why Schrodinger's Stock is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 4, 2021 10:30 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Schrodinger's Stock is Trading Lower Today

The Price And Volume Action In Schrodinger's Stock Today

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) is currently down 26.84% to a price of $74.5. The stock's current volume for the day is 4.39 million, which is approximately 508.31% of its previous 30-day average volume of 864.18 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Schrodinger shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued FY21 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Schrodinger's stock was $94.67 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $117.0 and a low of $27.04 in the past 52 weeks.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

    During Monday's morning trading, 284 companies set new 52-week highs. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

    On Tuesday, 596 companies set new 52-week highs. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

    Monday morning saw 558 companies set new 52-week highs. read more