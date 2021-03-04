Why Schrodinger's Stock is Trading Lower Today

The Price And Volume Action In Schrodinger's Stock Today

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) is currently down 26.84% to a price of $74.5. The stock's current volume for the day is 4.39 million, which is approximately 508.31% of its previous 30-day average volume of 864.18 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Schrodinger shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued FY21 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Schrodinger's stock was $94.67 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $117.0 and a low of $27.04 in the past 52 weeks.

