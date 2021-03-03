fbpx
-4.51
322.91
-1.42%
DIA
+ 0.57
313.63
+ 0.18%
SPY
-1.94
388.50
-0.5%
TLT
-1.83
142.90
-1.3%
GLD
-1.94
164.34
-1.19%

Why Is It Moving? Looking At Alcoa's Price Action Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 3, 2021 11:01 am
The Price And Volume Action In Alcoa's Stock Today

Alcoa's (NYSE:AA) stock has been rising Wednesday, up 9.74% to a price of $29.7. The stock's volume is currently 5.89 million, which is roughly 80.39% of its recent 30-day volume average of 7.32 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Alcoa shares are trading higher after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Sell to Buy and raised its price target from $19 to $32 per share.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $22.44 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $27.86 and as low as $5.16.

