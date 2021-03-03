fbpx
QQQ
-4.36
322.76
-1.37%
DIA
+ 0.34
313.86
+ 0.11%
SPY
-2.02
388.58
-0.52%
TLT
-2.11
143.18
-1.49%
GLD
-2.24
164.64
-1.38%

Why Appian Is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 3, 2021 10:56 am
Why Appian Is Trading Lower Today

Appian's Stock Price And Volume Action

Appian's (NASDAQ:APPN) stock has been falling Wednesday, down 5.12% to a price of $166.71. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 202.13 thousand, about 14.91% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.36 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Shares of several technology companies are trading lower as yields rebound, which has weighed on growth sectors.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Appian's stock was $183.92 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $260.0 and a low of $29.07 in the past 52 weeks.

