Why Appian Is Trading Lower Today

Appian's Stock Price And Volume Action

Appian's (NASDAQ:APPN) stock has been falling Wednesday, down 5.12% to a price of $166.71. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 202.13 thousand, about 14.91% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.36 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Shares of several technology companies are trading lower as yields rebound, which has weighed on growth sectors.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Appian's stock was $183.92 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $260.0 and a low of $29.07 in the past 52 weeks.

