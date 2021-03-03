fbpx
QQQ
-3.49
321.89
-1.1%
DIA
+ 0.98
313.22
+ 0.31%
SPY
-1.19
387.75
-0.31%
TLT
-1.88
142.95
-1.33%
GLD
-1.50
163.90
-0.92%

Why Carnival Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 3, 2021 10:58 am
The Price And Volume Action In Carnival's Stock Today

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) is currently up 4.12% to a price of $24.52. The stock's volume is currently 1.01 million, which is roughly 50.74% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.98 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Shares of cruise companies are trading higher. Strength appears related to continued reopening optimism amid the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $18.61 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $31.32 and as low as $7.08.

