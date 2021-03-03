Thinking About Buying Stock In Uber, Lyft, GE Or Carnival?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

Here’s the latest news and updates for Uber, Lyft, GE and Carnival.

Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) shares are trading higher by 5% in Wednesday's pre-market session after the company reported average daily rideshare rides in February were up 4% month over month.

In the 8-K filing, Lyft said it continues to expect average daily rideshare ride volume in the first quarter of 2021 will exceed average daily rideshare ride volume in the fourth quarter of 2020. Lyft also expects the first quarter will show three consecutive months of average daily rideshare ride growth.

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) is trading higher by 3% in sympathy.

On Tuesday, General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was awarded a $41 million DARPA project To improve the speed of nucleic acid-based vaccine manufacturing and distribution.

According to the press release, the project leverages GE’s expertise regarding the synthetic method for producing industrial amounts of DNA and GE’s DNA-based approach could be compatible with new, recently approved RNA-based COVID-19 vaccines.

GE also highlighted their involvement in a mobile platform intended to produce >1,000s of ready-to-use doses at the site of need in under three days.

Shares of GE are trading higher by 1.2% in Wednesday's pre-market session.

Looking toward a post-pandemic world, Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) family of companies brand Holland America Line announced itineraries for Australia, New Zealand, South Pacific, Far East, South America, Antarctica, Hawaii, Tahiti. Carnival says the cruise itineraries are now officially open for booking for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Shares of Carnival are trading higher by 2.3% early Wednesday.

