Why Lemonade Is Trading Lower Today

Lemonade's Stock Price And Volume Action

Lemonade's (NYSE:LMND) stock has been falling Tuesday, down 12.71% to a price of $116.08. The stock's current volume for the day is 1.91 million, which is approximately 58.2% of its previous 30-day average volume of 3.29 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Lemonade shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $140.39 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $188.3 and as low as $44.11.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.