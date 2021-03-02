fbpx
QQQ
-2.70
326.29
-0.83%
DIA
-1.06
316.56
-0.34%
SPY
-1.86
391.29
-0.48%
TLT
-0.60
141.66
-0.43%
GLD
-0.23
161.78
-0.14%

Why Lemonade Is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 2, 2021 10:33 am
Why Lemonade Is Trading Lower Today

Lemonade's Stock Price And Volume Action

Lemonade's (NYSE:LMND) stock has been falling Tuesday, down 12.71% to a price of $116.08. The stock's current volume for the day is 1.91 million, which is approximately 58.2% of its previous 30-day average volume of 3.29 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Lemonade shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $140.39 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $188.3 and as low as $44.11.

