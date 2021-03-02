Why Lordstown Motors's Stock is Up During Today's Session

Lordstown Motors's Stock Price And Volume Action

Lordstown Motors's (NASDAQ:RIDE) stock has been rising Tuesday, up 7.46% to a price of $21.63. The stock's volume is currently 1.47 million, which is roughly 17.89% of its recent 30-day volume average of 8.23 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Lordstown Motors shares are trading higher after the company, and Holman Enterprises, announced a co-marketing agreement and an expanded alliance.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $23.59 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $31.57 and as low as $12.8.

