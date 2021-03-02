Why MP Materials Is Trading Higher Today

MP Materials's Stock Price And Volume Action

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) is currently up 6.63% to a price of $49.26. The stock's current volume for the day is 1.90 million, which is approximately 39.09% of its previous 30-day average volume of 4.87 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: MP Materials shares are trading higher after Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $57.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of MP Materials's stock was $34.72 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $49.43 and a low of $15.45 in the past 52 weeks.

