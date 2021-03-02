fbpx
QQQ
-3.05
326.64
-0.94%
DIA
-1.22
316.72
-0.39%
SPY
-2.13
391.56
-0.55%
TLT
-0.56
141.62
-0.4%
GLD
-0.23
161.78
-0.14%

Why MP Materials Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 2, 2021 10:32 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why MP Materials Is Trading Higher Today

MP Materials's Stock Price And Volume Action

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) is currently up 6.63% to a price of $49.26. The stock's current volume for the day is 1.90 million, which is approximately 39.09% of its previous 30-day average volume of 4.87 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: MP Materials shares are trading higher after Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $57.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of MP Materials's stock was $34.72 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $49.43 and a low of $15.45 in the past 52 weeks.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

    Before 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, 165 companies set new 52-week highs. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

    Before 10 a.m. ET Thursday, 371 stocks hit new 52-week highs. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

    Friday morning saw 331 companies set new 52-week highs. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

    This morning 194 companies reached new 52-week highs. read more