Why Perion Network Is Trading Higher Today

Perion Network's Stock Price And Volume Action

Perion Network's (NASDAQ:PERI) stock has been rising Tuesday, up 23.62% to a price of $26.3. The stock's current volume for the day is 1.62 million, which is approximately 83.78% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.94 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Perion Network shares are trading higher after the company raised FY21 sales guidance above estimates.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $16.44 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $26.07 and fallen to a low of $3.43.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.