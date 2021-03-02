fbpx
QQQ
-2.42
326.01
-0.75%
DIA
-0.86
316.36
-0.27%
SPY
-1.63
391.06
-0.42%
TLT
-0.58
141.64
-0.41%
GLD
-0.22
161.77
-0.14%

Why Perion Network Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 2, 2021 10:31 am
Why Perion Network Is Trading Higher Today

Perion Network's Stock Price And Volume Action

Perion Network's (NASDAQ:PERI) stock has been rising Tuesday, up 23.62% to a price of $26.3. The stock's current volume for the day is 1.62 million, which is approximately 83.78% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.94 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Perion Network shares are trading higher after the company raised FY21 sales guidance above estimates.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $16.44 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $26.07 and fallen to a low of $3.43.

