Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Vislink Technologies's Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 2, 2021 10:30 am
Vislink Technologies's (NASDAQ:VISL) stock has been rising Tuesday, up 9.63% to a price of $3.75. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 8.40 million, about 43.97% of its recent 30-day volume average of 19.11 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Vislink Technologies shares are trading higher after the company announced it was awarded a $4 million US Department of Defense order for handheld intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance receiver devices and accessories.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Vislink Technologies's stock was $2.66 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $5.35 and a low of $0.11 in the past 52 weeks.

