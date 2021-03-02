fbpx
-2.72
326.31
-0.84%
DIA
-0.98
316.48
-0.31%
SPY
-1.86
391.29
-0.48%

Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Downward Movement in Chico's FAS's Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 2, 2021 10:29 am
The Price And Volume Action In Chico's FAS's Stock Today

Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) is currently down 6.79% to a price of $2.39. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 1.49 million, about 41.49% of its recent 30-day volume average of 3.59 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Chico's FAS shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Chico's FAS's stock was $2.15 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $4.11 and a low of $0.91 in the past 52 weeks.

