Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Downward Movement in Chico's FAS's Stock Today

The Price And Volume Action In Chico's FAS's Stock Today

Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) is currently down 6.79% to a price of $2.39. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 1.49 million, about 41.49% of its recent 30-day volume average of 3.59 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Chico's FAS shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Chico's FAS's stock was $2.15 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $4.11 and a low of $0.91 in the past 52 weeks.

