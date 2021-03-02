Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in TrueCar's Stock Today

TrueCar's Stock Price And Volume Action

TrueCar's (NASDAQ:TRUE) stock is trading up 4.24% to a price of $5.42. The stock's volume is currently 502.26 thousand, which is roughly 56.95% of its recent 30-day volume average of 881.93 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: TrueCar shares are trading higher after BTIG upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of TrueCar's stock was $4.82 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $6.47 and a low of $1.98 in the past 52 weeks.

