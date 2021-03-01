Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why CNOOC's Stock is Trading Lower Today

CNOOC's Stock Price And Volume Action

CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) is currently down 2.55% to a price of $115.51. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 57.73 thousand, about 64.92% of its recent 30-day volume average of 88.93 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: CNOOC shares are trading lower after the New York Stock Exchange said the company can no longer be listed on a US stock exchange following an executive order signed by President Trump.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $104.32 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $147.08 and as low as $81.11.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.