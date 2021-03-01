fbpx
QQQ
+ 7.57
306.57
+ 2.41%
DIA
+ 7.61
301.17
+ 2.46%
SPY
+ 9.19
370.82
+ 2.42%
TLT
-2.44
145.56
-1.7%
GLD
+ 1.05
160.79
+ 0.65%

Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why CNOOC's Stock is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 1, 2021 10:48 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why CNOOC's Stock is Trading Lower Today

CNOOC's Stock Price And Volume Action

CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) is currently down 2.55% to a price of $115.51. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 57.73 thousand, about 64.92% of its recent 30-day volume average of 88.93 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: CNOOC shares are trading lower after the New York Stock Exchange said the company can no longer be listed on a US stock exchange following an executive order signed by President Trump.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $104.32 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $147.08 and as low as $81.11.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

'Trump tightens ban on Chinese oil company share' -Argus Media Report

https://www.argusmedia.com/en/news/2176931-trump-tightens-ban-on-chinese-oil-company-shares#.YABw3G5J2wY.twitter read more

70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) shares surged 174.2% to close at $10.50 on Monday after the company announced a significant increase in sales to Chinese electric vehicle companies. read more

46 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) shares jumped 60% to $6.13 after the company announced a significant increase in sales to Chinese electric vehicle companies. read more

36 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) rose 69.8% to $1.41 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed a new electronic monitoring contract in Wisconsin. read more