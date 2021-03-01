Why Vector Acquisition Is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In Vector Acquisition's Stock Today

Vector Acquisition's (NASDAQ:VACQ) stock is trading up 26.92% to a price of $13.23. The stock's volume is currently 15.71 million, which is roughly 10181.13% of its recent 30-day volume average of 154.27 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Vector Acquisition shares are trading higher after the company announced a merger with Rocket Lab in a $4.1B deal.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Vector Acquisition's stock was $10.42 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $11.39 and a low of $9.72 in the past 52 weeks.

