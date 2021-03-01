Why ZK International Gr Co Is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In ZK International Gr Co's Stock Today

ZK International Gr Co's (NASDAQ:ZKIN) stock is trading up 27.51% to a price of $7.62. The stock's volume is currently 1.17 million, which is roughly 66.12% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.76 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: ZK International shares are trading higher. Not seeing any company-specific news to justify the price action.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $4.0 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $12.8 and as low as $0.65.

