Why EOG Resources's Stock is Down During Today's Session

The Price And Volume Action In EOG Resources's Stock Today

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) is currently down 6.12% to a price of $67.81. The stock's volume is currently 418.09 thousand, which is roughly 8.86% of its recent 30-day volume average of 4.72 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: EOG Resources shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $56.71 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $72.86 and as low as $27.0.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.