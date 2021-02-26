fbpx
Why Sprouts Farmers Market's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 26, 2021 10:00 am
Why Sprouts Farmers Market's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Sprouts Farmers Market's Stock Price And Volume Action

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) is currently up 6.33% to a price of $22.36. Friday the stock has been traded at a volume of 523.33 thousand, about 19.29% of its recent 30-day volume average of 2.71 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Sprouts Farmers Market shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 EPS guidance above estimates.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $21.18 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $28.0 and as low as $13.0.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

