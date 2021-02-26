Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Downward Movement in Endo International's Stock Today

Endo International's Stock Price And Volume Action

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) is currently down 8.28% to a price of $9.01. The stock's current volume for the day is 659.44 thousand, which is approximately 17.51% of its previous 30-day average volume of 3.77 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Endo International shares are trading lower after the company issued Q1 EPS and FY21 EPS guidance below estimates.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $7.73 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $10.89 and fallen to a low of $2.08.

