Why Dynavax Technologies Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 26, 2021 9:59 am
The Price And Volume Action In Dynavax Technologies's Stock Today

Dynavax Technologies's (NASDAQ:DVAX) stock is trading up 13.35% to a price of $9.06. The stock's volume is currently 740.95 thousand, which is roughly 8.24% of its recent 30-day volume average of 8.99 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Dynavax Technologies shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $6.8 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $12.44 and as low as $1.8.

