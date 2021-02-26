fbpx
Why Tricida Is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 26, 2021 9:58 am
Why Tricida Is Trading Lower Today

The Price And Volume Action In Tricida's Stock Today

Tricida's (NASDAQ:TCDA) stock has been falling Friday, down 26.5% to a price of $5.22. The stock's current volume for the day is 383.68 thousand, which is approximately 52.24% of its previous 30-day average volume of 734.43 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Tricida shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Tricida's stock was $7.22 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $35.45 and a low of $3.74 in the past 52 weeks.

