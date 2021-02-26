fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.99
310.84
+ 0.64%
DIA
-3.05
317.05
-0.97%
SPY
-0.58
382.95
-0.15%
TLT
+ 1.46
137.08
+ 1.05%
GLD
-4.66
170.53
-2.81%

Why Sensus Healthcare's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 26, 2021 9:57 am
Why Sensus Healthcare's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Sensus Healthcare's Stock Price And Volume Action

Sensus Healthcare's (NASDAQ:SRTS) stock has been rising Friday, up 48.16% to a price of $4.89. The stock's current volume for the day is 380.72 thousand, which is approximately 861.66% of its previous 30-day average volume of 44.18 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Sensus Healthcare shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $3.96 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $4.7 and as low as $1.76.

