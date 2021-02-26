fbpx
Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Armstrong Flooring's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 26, 2021 9:57 am
Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Armstrong Flooring's Stock is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In Armstrong Flooring's Stock Today

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) is currently up 23.51% to a price of $5.02. The stock's volume is currently 2.21 million, which is roughly 780.58% of its recent 30-day volume average of 282.60 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Armstrong Flooring shares are trading higher after the company signed a definitive agreement to sell its South Gate, California property for $76.7 million.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $4.06 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $5.6 and fallen to a low of $1.12.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

