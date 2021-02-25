Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Sapiens Intl Corp's Stock Today

The Price And Volume Action In Sapiens Intl Corp's Stock Today

Sapiens Intl Corp's (NASDAQ:SPNS) stock has been rising Thursday, up 3.85% to a price of $33.68. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 54.89 thousand, about 35.39% of its recent 30-day volume average of 155.09 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Sapiens International shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $31.78 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $35.85 and fallen to a low of $13.55.

