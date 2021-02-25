fbpx
Why SeaWorld Entertainment's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 25, 2021 10:20 am
The Price And Volume Action In SeaWorld Entertainment's Stock Today

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) is currently up 8.82% to a price of $45.1. The stock's current volume for the day is 911.89 thousand, which is approximately 81.62% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.12 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: SeaWorld Entertainment shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of SeaWorld Entertainment's stock was $32.08 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $42.98 and a low of $6.75 in the past 52 weeks.

