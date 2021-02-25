fbpx
Why Evoqua Water Technologies's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 25, 2021 10:21 am
Why Evoqua Water Technologies's Stock is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In Evoqua Water Technologies's Stock Today

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) is currently up 2.41% to a price of $25.35. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 299.16 thousand, about 15.02% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.99 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Evoqua Water Technologies shares are trading higher after Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and announced a price target of $30 per share.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Evoqua Water Technologies's stock was $26.95 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $31.63 and a low of $7.08 in the past 52 weeks.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

