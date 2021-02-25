fbpx
QQQ
-3.94
328.07
-1.22%
DIA
-1.33
320.82
-0.42%
SPY
-2.88
394.72
-0.73%
TLT
-2.26
143.10
-1.6%
GLD
-2.83
171.81
-1.67%

Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Twitter's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 25, 2021 10:18 am
Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Twitter's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Twitter's Stock Price And Volume Action

Twitter's (NYSE:TWTR) stock is trading up 6.85% to a price of $76.5. The stock's current volume for the day is 11.59 million, which is approximately 49.09% of its previous 30-day average volume of 23.61 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Twitter shares are trading higher after the company announced 3 long-term goals ahead of its analyst day event.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Twitter's stock was $55.96 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $74.96 and a low of $20.0 in the past 52 weeks.

