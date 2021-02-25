fbpx
QQQ
-3.56
327.69
-1.1%
DIA
-0.86
320.35
-0.27%
SPY
-2.55
394.39
-0.65%
TLT
-1.86
142.70
-1.32%
GLD
-2.47
171.45
-1.46%

Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Ardagh Group's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 25, 2021 10:24 am
Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Ardagh Group's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Ardagh Group's Stock Price And Volume Action

Ardagh Group's (NYSE:ARD) stock is trading up 3.89% to a price of $24.82. The stock's current volume for the day is 73.22 thousand, which is approximately 62.45% of its previous 30-day average volume of 117.24 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Ardagh Group shares share are trading higher after Wells Fargo from Underweight to Overweight and raised its price target from $17 to $33 per share.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $18.18 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $24.7 and as low as $9.2.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

