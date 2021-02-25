fbpx
QQQ
-3.62
327.75
-1.12%
DIA
-0.86
320.35
-0.27%
SPY
-2.59
394.43
-0.66%
TLT
-1.92
142.76
-1.36%
GLD
-2.51
171.49
-1.49%

Why Stereotaxis, Inc. Common Stock's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 25, 2021 10:24 am
Stereotaxis, Inc. Common Stock's Stock Price And Volume Action

Stereotaxis, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:STXS) is currently up 6.02% to a price of $6.34. The stock's volume is currently 305.72 thousand, which is roughly 142.7% of its recent 30-day volume average of 214.24 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Stereotaxis shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and Sales results.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Stereotaxis, Inc. Common Stock's stock was $5.09 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $6.0 and a low of $1.7 in the past 52 weeks.

