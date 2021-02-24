fbpx
Why MaxLinear's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 24, 2021 9:54 am
The Price And Volume Action In MaxLinear's Stock Today

MaxLinear's (NYSE:MXL) stock is trading up 5.37% to a price of $41.74. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 131.71 thousand, about 16.0% of its recent 30-day volume average of 823.35 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: MaxLinear shares are trading higher after the company reported a $100 million buyback.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock's 50-day moving average was $35.18 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $42.52 and fallen to a low of $7.79.

