Why Republic Services Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 23, 2021 9:53 am
Republic Services's Stock Price And Volume Action

Republic Services's (NYSE:RSG) stock is trading up 2.81% to a price of $91.39. The stock's volume is currently 50.44 thousand, which is roughly 4.11% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.25 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Republic Services shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Republic Services's stock was $93.64 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $103.79 and a low of $65.37 in the past 52 weeks.

