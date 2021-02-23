Why Thomson Reuters's Stock is Up During Today's Session

The Price And Volume Action In Thomson Reuters's Stock Today

Thomson Reuters's (NYSE:TRI) stock has been rising Tuesday, up 8.84% to a price of $86.0. The stock's volume is currently 46.60 thousand, which is roughly 11.13% of its recent 30-day volume average of 418.57 thousand.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Thomson Reuters shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Thomson Reuters's stock was $81.48 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $89.55 and a low of $52.23 in the past 52 weeks.

