Why Delta Air Lines's Stock is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In Delta Air Lines's Stock Today

Delta Air Lines's (NYSE:DAL) stock is trading up 3.83% to a price of $46.77. The stock's volume is currently 1.53 million, which is roughly 11.98% of its recent 30-day volume average of 12.82 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Delta Air Lines shares are trading higher after Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and announced a price target of $55 per share.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $40.89 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $58.99 and as low as $17.51.

