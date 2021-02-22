fbpx
Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why MicroStrategy's Stock is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 22, 2021 9:52 am
The Price And Volume Action In MicroStrategy's Stock Today

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) is currently down 5.41% to a price of $885.51. The stock's volume is currently 104.14 thousand, which is roughly 8.93% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.17 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: MicroStrategy shares are trading lower amid a decline in the price of bitcoin.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of MicroStrategy's stock was $568.85 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $1315.0 and a low of $90.0 in the past 52 weeks.

